WANE-TV
ISP: Sullivan man charged with molesting child under 14
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sullivan man was arrested Friday and charged with child molesting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP started the investigation after receiving information that a girl younger than the age of 14 had been molested. The investigation revealed 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan allegedly...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
WTHR
WTHI
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
MyWabashValley.com
MyWabashValley.com
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
MyWabashValley.com
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
WISH-TV
70-year-old Shelburn man dies when truck breaks, crashes in Sullivan County
FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Tuesday when the truck he was driving had a structural issue and crashed, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Allen Clough, of Shelburn, died in the crash. Troopers with the the state police Putnamville post were called at 10:45...
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
WTHI
Terre Haute police welcome a new four-legged officer to the department
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police department has welcomed a new hire to its force. On Thursday, officers revealed Rocky as the latest addition to the K-9 unit. Rocky is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois. He's still new to the team and still going through training. K-9 trainer...
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
