Sullivan County, IN

WANE-TV

ISP: Sullivan man charged with molesting child under 14

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sullivan man was arrested Friday and charged with child molesting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP started the investigation after receiving information that a girl younger than the age of 14 had been molested. The investigation revealed 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan allegedly...
SULLIVAN, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
WTHI

CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Sullivan man arrested for child molestation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
MyWabashValley.com

Three arrested in connection to a burglary

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
WTWO/WAWV

SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified

(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
OLNEY, IL

