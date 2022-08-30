Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022
Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
wtvy.com
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 2, 2022
Pamela Vinson: Petit theft-retail: Sentenced to six months in jail and a $320 fine. Theodore Black Jr. Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, 10 day hold for Bay County for violation of state probation. Tahkheen Johnson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Gina Prevatt: Indecent exposure,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Kelly King Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. They claimed Kelly, the Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health’s business manager, used a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November 8, […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 31, 2022
Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
wtvy.com
Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
wtvy.com
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. Saturday. PCBPD Officials said that a four-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony at around 4:30 a.m Saturday. NewsChannel 7...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
wtvy.com
ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us. ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend. State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
Panama City riot suspect arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement.
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
Comments / 0