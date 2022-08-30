Read full article on original website
Police Recover 23 Firearms, Narcotics, Ammunition and Cash During Execution of Search Warrant in Caldwell
CALDWELL, ID - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team worked in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team to serve an extremely high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of East Elgin Street in Caldwell, Idaho.
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings
Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
Boise Police investigating claims of child enticement
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating reports of child enticement around the city. According to detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit, multiple individuals have called in to report incidents of child enticement. Detectives investigated the claims and found that in all cases, "there were no reports of suspects talking to, touching or specifically approaching children," BPD told KTVB via email.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Willful pattern of abusive use of force’: Further details of case against ex-Caldwell police officer
Originally published Sept. 2 on KTVB.COM. Little by little, more information about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, is becoming available. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts:. - Deprivation of rights under...
Southern Idaho man With 12 DUIs Gets Life Sentence, With Possibility of Parole After 13 Years
BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
KIVI-TV
‘A close call’: Prosecutor’s letter details evidence Chief Lee possibly committed felony battery
BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee earned no criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault on a subordinate officer last fall, but a North Idaho prosecuting attorney called it “a close call.”. As first reported by...
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
KTVB
One dead after shooting outside Nampa restaurant
Nampa Police said one man died after the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot on North Cassia. Officers still at scene early Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Police: Woman killed grandfather in shooting
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name and cause of death have not been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36...
One man Killed, Another Injured in Shootings Outside Southern Idaho Buffalo Wild Wings
NAMPA - Just before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, police in Nampa were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers arrived to find an adult male who...
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Driver crashes into building on Overland Road
BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a car that crashed into two businesses near the corner of Overland and Five Mile Road. BPD said that evidence shows that the crash was an accident as the female driver was pulling in...
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Post Register
Police: 81-year-old Caldwell man shot by granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to a report of an 81-year-old male with a gunshot wound at his residence in the 2500 block of Rawhide Dr. on Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers received information...
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
