ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
107.9 LITE FM

Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings

Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police investigating claims of child enticement

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating reports of child enticement around the city. According to detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit, multiple individuals have called in to report incidents of child enticement. Detectives investigated the claims and found that in all cases, "there were no reports of suspects talking to, touching or specifically approaching children," BPD told KTVB via email.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Southern Idaho man With 12 DUIs Gets Life Sentence, With Possibility of Parole After 13 Years

BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Drug Cartel#Assault Weapons#Caldwell Swat#Mexican#Swat Team#Ktvb#Amazon Fire
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman killed grandfather in shooting

A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name and cause of death have not been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver crashes into building on Overland Road

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a car that crashed into two businesses near the corner of Overland and Five Mile Road. BPD said that evidence shows that the crash was an accident as the female driver was pulling in...
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Police: 81-year-old Caldwell man shot by granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to a report of an 81-year-old male with a gunshot wound at his residence in the 2500 block of Rawhide Dr. on Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers received information...
CALDWELL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy