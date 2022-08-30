ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

High School football Week 2 schedule

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Week 2 of the high school football season is set to begin Thursday and there are several matchups to look forward too across all the regions.

The AHSAA game of the week is in the 6A region as the Mountain Brook Spartans host the Minor Tigers Thursday night. In 7A, bragging rights for the city of Hoover is set to be earned as the Bucs take on Spain Park at the Met Friday. Another game in 7A which should be exciting, Vestavia hosts Thompson as the back-to-back-to-back state champions try to get its first win of the season.

High School football Week 1 schedule and scores

In 5A, Pleasant Grove is hosting Wenonah and in 4A, Northside takes on Oak Grove at home. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association:

Week-2 Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Plans for Alabama state parks upgrades in progress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re heading to a state park this Labor Day weekend, you might not be relying on Wi-Fi during your trip, but that could be coming to Alabama’s parks. Voters approved a ballot measure in May letting the state issue bonds up to $85 million for state park upgrades. One of […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

AAA Alabama expects pre-pandemic travel for Labor Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.Millions will be hitting the road and skies ahead of Labor Day, as it looks like people aren’t letting high gas prices, inflation or delayed flights slow them down. AAA estimates one-third of Americans will be taking one last […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Pleasant Grove, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oak Grove, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ahsaa#Hoover#Bucs#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Applications open for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As of Thursday, Alabamians can take the first step to apply for medical cannabis dispensary licenses through the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Once the Commission receives applications, the evaluation process begins to see who will get those limited licenses available. Commission Director John McMillan is watching to see how many people […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy