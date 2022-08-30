Chargers Cutdown Day: How the Initial 53-Man Roster is Taking Shape

Which 53 players made the Chargers' initial 53-man roster?

COSTA MESA – The Chargers finalized their initial 53-man roster ahead of the Tuesday 1:00 p.m. PT deadline.

Ultimately, there was just one notable surprise as second-year safety Mark Webb was waived. Webb has dealt with lingering injuries across his short career, making his availability to remain on the field quite limited. Webb looks to be a priority practice squad signee of the Chargers.

While there's waiver claims set to take place over the next 24 to 48 hours, here's a look at the Chargers' initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Starter: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running backs (4)

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler Backups: Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III

Fullbacks (1)

Starter: Zander Horvath

Wide Receivers (5)

Starters: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer Backups: Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

Tight ends (3)

Starters: Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett Backups: Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty

Offensive line (9)

Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III

Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III Backups: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes

Defensive line (6)

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Jerry Tillery, Breiden Fehoko

Edge (4)

Starters: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack Backup: Chris Rumph II

Inside linebackers (5)

Starters: Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy

Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy Backups: Kenneth Murray Jr., Troy Reeder, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback (6)

Starters: J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan

J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan Backups: Michael Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard

Safety (4)

Starters: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley

Derwin James, Nasir Adderley Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods

Kicker (1)

Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Punter (1)

Starter: JK Scott

Long snapper (1)

Starter: Josh Harris

