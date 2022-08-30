ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Cutdown Day: How the Initial 53-Man Roster is Taking Shape

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQuNB_0hbXXpDS00

Which 53 players made the Chargers' initial 53-man roster?

COSTA MESA – The Chargers finalized their initial 53-man roster ahead of the Tuesday 1:00 p.m. PT deadline.

Ultimately, there was just one notable surprise as second-year safety Mark Webb was waived. Webb has dealt with lingering injuries across his short career, making his availability to remain on the field quite limited. Webb looks to be a priority practice squad signee of the Chargers.

While there's waiver claims set to take place over the next 24 to 48 hours, here's a look at the Chargers' initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

  • Starter: Justin Herbert
  • Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running backs (4)

  • Starter: Austin Ekeler
  • Backups: Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III

Fullbacks (1)

  • Starter: Zander Horvath

Wide Receivers (5)

  • Starters: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer
  • Backups: Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

Tight ends (3)

  • Starters: Gerald Everett
  • Backups: Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty

Offensive line (9)

  • Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III
  • Backups: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes

Defensive line (6)

  • Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson
  • Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Jerry Tillery, Breiden Fehoko

Edge (4)

  • Starters: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack
  • Backup: Chris Rumph II

Inside linebackers (5)

  • Starters: Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy
  • Backups: Kenneth Murray Jr., Troy Reeder, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback (6)

  • Starters: J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan
  • Backups: Michael Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard

Safety (4)

  • Starters: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley
  • Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods

Kicker (1)

  • Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Punter (1)

  • Starter: JK Scott

Long snapper (1)

  • Starter: Josh Harris

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers Cutdown Day#Costa Mesa#Brenden Jaimes Defensive
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
164
Followers
519
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy