Chargers Cutdown Day: How the Initial 53-Man Roster is Taking Shape

Which 53 players made the Chargers' initial 53-man roster?
COSTA MESA – The Chargers finalized their initial 53-man roster ahead of the Tuesday 1:00 p.m. PT deadline.
Ultimately, there was just one notable surprise as second-year safety Mark Webb was waived. Webb has dealt with lingering injuries across his short career, making his availability to remain on the field quite limited. Webb looks to be a priority practice squad signee of the Chargers.
While there's waiver claims set to take place over the next 24 to 48 hours, here's a look at the Chargers' initial 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Starter: Justin Herbert
- Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick
Running backs (4)
- Starter: Austin Ekeler
- Backups: Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III
Fullbacks (1)
- Starter: Zander Horvath
Wide Receivers (5)
- Starters: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer
- Backups: Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter
Tight ends (3)
- Starters: Gerald Everett
- Backups: Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty
Offensive line (9)
- Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III
- Backups: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes
Defensive line (6)
- Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson
- Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Jerry Tillery, Breiden Fehoko
Edge (4)
- Starters: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack
- Backup: Chris Rumph II
Inside linebackers (5)
- Starters: Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy
- Backups: Kenneth Murray Jr., Troy Reeder, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga
Cornerback (6)
- Starters: J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan
- Backups: Michael Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard
Safety (4)
- Starters: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley
- Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods
Kicker (1)
- Starter: Dustin Hopkins
Punter (1)
- Starter: JK Scott
Long snapper (1)
- Starter: Josh Harris
