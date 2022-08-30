ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0dlY_0hbXXjAK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape.

Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon.

Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two other men were inside the car.

When a deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver of the stolen Kia took off through the lot but not before scratching one sheriff’s cruiser and colliding with a second one.

From there, it became a chase. The three men inside the car bailed out and took off running.

Deputies were able to catch up to Wilkins and detain him.

They said they found marijuana, a gun, and a mechanic glove inside a backpack he had been carrying. Deputies on the scene believe the glove to be a burglary tool as it was located during the recovery of a stolen car.

Records show Wilkins was wanted in a carjacking case from a week ago. He has been arrested in robbery cases in the past but charges appear to have been dropped.

We also stopped by his listed address to see if someone could speak to us about him but no one came to the door.

There is no word on the other two men wanted in this case.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 11

Mac Atac
4d ago

King Mulroy, the newly elected DA, will release Saleem Wilkins without bail, and ensure he's prosecuted in juvenile court, if he's prosecuted at all. All hail King Mulroy the inept!

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

The car that he stole was my daughter's car! This guy should have been in jail. What she has to go through is horrible! She just got that car a month ago.

Reply(1)
3
Vasheta Ritter
4d ago

What about the truth in sentencing ??? Will Mulroy STOP that new Law that went into effect July 1st.? He better NOT zit took hard work To get it … don’t let that liberal leaning man derail it! !!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
actionnews5.com

Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The old saying goes: “crime doesn’t pay.” Being a Good Samaritan Friday evening didn’t pay either for a Memphis father. His car, with his three children inside, was stolen by a crash victim he had pulled over to assist. And despite the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
WREG

Driver in stolen Infiniti arrested during search for cop shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man caught up in the search for an Infiniti connected to a police shooting was arrested after a chase and crash in Fox Meadows. Officers were checking the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle for a dark gray Infiniti that was responsible for Wednesday’s shooting of a police officer when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run in a stolen vehicle that had three children inside, police say. Memphis police say the suspect crashed his car on Millbranch and Winchester Road, then jumped into a brown Toyota Avalon with three small children inside. The children were later...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shelby County Sheriff#Kia#Mcdonald#Computer#County Clerk
WREG

MPD: Victim tracks down stolen car, suspect caught after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say a man used an AirTag to track down his stolen car Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said it started when officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at the St. Regis Apartments on Poplar Avenue at 5:25 p.m. The victim told officers he parked his Hyundai […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video shows moment of police car crash with civilian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG has obtained a jaw-dropping video that shows the moment an MPD cruiser collides with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot. Radio traffic minutes before the crash shows the immediacy officers had when responding to the man down call of one of their own. The hard-to-watch video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Have you seen this child? MPD searches for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl after she did not return home from school. Police are searching for Miracle Cooper. She was last seen on the 800 block of Crossfield Cove. She has been missing since September 1. She was last seen wearing black school polo, black pants […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$10K reward to find suspects who shot man for his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month. Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12. They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lyft driver robbed after picking teen up from Craigmont HS, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after Memphis police say he carjacked his Lyft driver in Southwest Memphis. Police say 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt is responsible for the crime. Several people we spoke to who live in the community say for the past few days, they’ve noticed a small car with a Lyft sticker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy