Philly Budgeting 35% More to Fight Gun Violence, but Much of It Isn’t for Immediate Interventions
The city of Philadelphia budgeted $208 million to combat gun violence in fiscal year 2023. That’s a 35% increase from the year before. A new spending analysis from the office of the controller shows that most of the money is set aside for long-term solutions rather than interventions that will slow shootings now. WHYY’s Sammy Caiola has more.
LANTA Offering Fare-Free Travel to Allentown School District Students | WDIY Local News
With the new school year now in session, Allentown School District students have an easier way to get to school. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The Allentown School District recently announced that, thanks to an expanded partnership with LANTA, ASD students with a valid district ID have fare-free access on any LANTA fixed route bus service.
Allentown Breaks Ground on New Fire Academy, Emergency Operations Center | WDIY Local News
A new facility intended to train future firefighters and other first responders has broken ground in Allentown. WDIY’s Mike Balk has more. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Allentown Fire Academy, which will be located behind Mack South Fire Station along Lehigh St. According to...
