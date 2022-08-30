ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy