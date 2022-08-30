Read full article on original website
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
