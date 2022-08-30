Read full article on original website
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Dan James joins Fulham on loan from Leeds
Fulham have completed the signing of Dan James on loan from Leeds United.
Brentford vs Leeds: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brentford's Premier League meeting with Leeds United, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
MLS・
Southampton complete late swoop for Duje Caleta-Car
Southampton have announced the signing of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car on a four-year deal at the back-end of transfer deadline day.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
Brighton sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on four-year contract
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on a four-year deal.
