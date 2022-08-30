ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Cal State San Marcos plans to build $120M village to house 600 students

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Rapidly growing Cal State San Marcos says it will build a $120 million village to house 600 students, an undertaking that will eventually increase the university's housing capacity to about 2,500.

The announcement came as the school was opening North Commons , a 332-bed complex located across the street from campus in North City, an area that has emerged as the cultural, social and educational heart of San Marcos.

CSUSM intends to start building the so-called University Village Student Success Housing and Dining Project in 2024. The village will include a major dining hall. The $120 million cost will be covered by state grants and revenue bonds.

“We’re excited to bring forward a transformative project that will set a new standard for affordable student residential living, representing a significant step in addressing student basic needs and helping our students of all backgrounds thrive academically and personally,” CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt said in a statement.

CSUSM has been one of the fastest growing schools in the western U.S. in recent years. The campus enrolled 16,255 students last fall, a figure that's 5,484 higher than it was a decade earlier. Long-term plans call for the university to nearly double in size.

To cope with the growth, Neufeldt is trying to raise money to build a science and engineering complex. She told the Union-Tribune last year that the building is needed to expand on the school's ability to produce STEM graduates. The campus heavily serves such companies as ViaSat, Genentech and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

An even larger boom is occurring to the south, at UC San Diego, where housing for 5,300 students will be phased in from 2023 to 2025. The campus will house 18,000 students this fall, making it one of the biggest university landlords in the country.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#San Diego#Education#College#North Commons#Csusm#The Union Tribune#Stem
Coast News

State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge

CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

An Uniquely Contemporary Home with Endless Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Nightlights in Poway Hits The Market for $7.65 Million

The Home in Poway, a contemporary estate in Highlands Ranch has everything including endless panoramic views of the mountains and nightlights, state of the art amenities and high end finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 13220 Highlands Ranch Rd, Poway, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ross B Clark (Phone: 858-442-2643) & Weston B Clark (Phone: 858-997-8998) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Poway.
POWAY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ECM INTERVIEWS ARNIE LEVINE, CANDIDATE FOR EL CAJON MAJOR

September 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Arnie Levine is a realtor running for the El Cajon mayoral seat. He wants to revitalize El Cajon as a "new city." His priorities include reducing homelessness and lack of housing affordability, protecting public health, supporting the arts, and according to his website, "restoring hope" to all El Cajon residents.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
usatales.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Diego

Welcome to America’s finest city – San Diego county of southern California. Harbouring infinite stretches of immaculate shorelines and platters of scrumptious and authentic Mexican delicacies, San Diego promises the finest experiences to all. It is, in fact, the second largest city in California and the eighth largest city in the country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego

Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s imported water supply may not be as secure as hoped

San Diego water managers exude an understated confidence when they talk about the regional drought that is drying up California and the Colorado River Basin. “Despite the fact that we’ve developed the supplies and have the water available, it’s never okay to waste and we’re always moving toward becoming more efficient with that water that we do have,” said Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority in a July interview with KPBS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla

A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California

What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
FALLBROOK, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy