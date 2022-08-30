ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD bomb squad called in for 'do not touch' package in Queens

By 1010 Wins Newrsoom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD's bomb squad is investigating after a "do not touch" package was found by a cleaning crew inside a vacant Queens apartment on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The department's bomb squad and Emergency Services Unit were requested at the Emily Towers at 35-10 150th Street in Flushing after the crew found the package around 2:30 p.m.

The building was evacuated, but police said it's unclear if it was fully or partially evacuated.

An investigation is ongoing.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
