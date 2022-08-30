ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KX News

The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota

It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
AGRICULTURE
News Break
Politics
AG Week

New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called "rubbery rot," was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
MINNESOTA STATE
Times-Online

Highly pathogenic avian influenza returns to North Dakota

With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. "While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
HEALTH
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC's Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
POLITICS
US 103.3

North Dakota's Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant

We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
RESTAURANTS
froggyweb.com

Total Lunar Eclipse November 7-8

The total lunar eclipse falls on November 7-8 this year and most of North Dakota will be able to view it! The Fargo area should be able to see all total+partial and if you go all the way out to the western part of the state around Williston, you'll be able to see the entire eclipse. Check out the map.
FARGO, ND
XL Country 100.7

What Are Montanans Biggest Turn-Offs? Here's The Top 5.

When it comes to attraction, we all have those certain things that grab our attention when it comes to others. Of course, it seems that the same rules apply when it comes to a turn-off; apparently, we all have something that is an absolute deal-breaker. We asked Montanans what their...
Mandan, ND
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

