2 systems threaten to break days-with-no-named-storms streak

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

Fifty-eight days and counting. That is how long the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea have gone without a named tropical weather system. Another three days will tie a record.

There are two areas of disturbed weather that could produce the next named storms of 2022 in the Atlantic.

A low pressure area several hundred miles east of the Caribbean has a high chance of development in the next five days.

"A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend," said Hurricane Specialist Brad Reinhart at the National Hurricane Center. The NHC gives the system a 50 percent chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm over the next two days, and an 80 percent chance through the next five days.

Farther out in the Atlantic, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of development through five days.

The Associated Press

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
A little less rain, a little hotter

Look for mostly just scattered showers and storms today, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. “Before it rains, we’ll heat up to the lower 90s with a heat index around 100,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
More heat with rain chances lower

After hitting 95 Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 110 around New Orleans, look for more intense heat again for your Wednesday. “Wrapping up August with hot and mostly dry weather” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
