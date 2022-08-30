2 systems threaten to break days-with-no-named-storms streak

Fifty-eight days and counting. That is how long the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea have gone without a named tropical weather system. Another three days will tie a record.

There are two areas of disturbed weather that could produce the next named storms of 2022 in the Atlantic.

A low pressure area several hundred miles east of the Caribbean has a high chance of development in the next five days.

"A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend," said Hurricane Specialist Brad Reinhart at the National Hurricane Center. The NHC gives the system a 50 percent chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm over the next two days, and an 80 percent chance through the next five days.

Farther out in the Atlantic, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of development through five days.