ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies

FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
EMMITSBURG, MD
WJLA

Fanisa Mthembi, au pair missing from Bethesda for a week, found safe: Montgomery County PD

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department has located an au pair who went missing one week ago. On Friday afternoon, the department issued a digital missing person flyer for Fanisa Mthembi, 26, on its social media accounts. Mthembi was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. Mthembi had ordered a rideshare to Dulles International Airport, but never made it onto her flight bound for Austin, Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County, PA
Accidents
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chambersburg, PA
Accidents
Chambersburg, PA
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy