GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department has located an au pair who went missing one week ago. On Friday afternoon, the department issued a digital missing person flyer for Fanisa Mthembi, 26, on its social media accounts. Mthembi was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. Mthembi had ordered a rideshare to Dulles International Airport, but never made it onto her flight bound for Austin, Texas.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO