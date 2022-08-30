Read full article on original website
WJLA
Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies
FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
WJLA
2 people hospitalized, including state trooper after multi-car crash on 495 in Maryland
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital after a multi-car crash on 495 in Montgomery County Saturday. The crash happened on the outer loop of the Beltway in the area of Old Georgetown Road, MCPD said. A Maryland State Police...
WJLA
Fanisa Mthembi, au pair missing from Bethesda for a week, found safe: Montgomery County PD
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department has located an au pair who went missing one week ago. On Friday afternoon, the department issued a digital missing person flyer for Fanisa Mthembi, 26, on its social media accounts. Mthembi was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. Mthembi had ordered a rideshare to Dulles International Airport, but never made it onto her flight bound for Austin, Texas.
WJLA
Gus the Dog rescued from Black Hills Lake after futile beaver chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — When Gus, a chocolate lab, chased a beaver into a lake, he couldn't make it back to land and became distressed. Maryland National Capital Park Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews came to the rescue and reunited Gus with his human companions.
WJLA
9-year-old Silver Spring girl missing, last seen Friday at school, found safe: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — UPDATE 9/3/2022 7:25 a.m. The Montgomery County Police Department said Hailey Harvey was found safe and unharmed. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday at approximately...
WJLA
'Montgomery Goes Purple': Md. county to commemorate Overdose Awareness Day, Recovery Month
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officials in Montgomery County will host a ceremony of remembrance and candlelight vigil on Thursday in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, which fell on Aug. 31. The Downtown Rockville event will commemorate “International Overdose Awareness Day,” a global event aimed at raising awareness...
WJLA
Up to $500K in grants available for organizations providing abortion services in Mont. Co.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery Commission for Women Executive Director Jodi Finkelstein, Maryland State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins and other community leaders to announce a million dollars in funding for an abortion access grant program. He said the county welcomes women from...
