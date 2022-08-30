Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for ghost gun manufacturer
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back on May 7, 2022, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant that was high risk and drug related. It led to the discovery of a ghost gun. The search warrant...
Two dead after Lancaster County crash
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
Man arrested after robbery on Route 15 in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Route 15 in Camp Hill was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to Camp Hill Police, on Monday, July 25, Camp Hill Police received a report of a robbery that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the same day. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange when he was rear-ended.
Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting incident
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Isreal Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 29 at around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Street. Per a police report, Ramos is being charged with one count of...
17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Lebanon City police searching for man charged with stabbing
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is searching for the suspect in a stabbing. Gabrel Colon, 19, from Lebanon, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the department. On Aug. 27 at 8:21 p.m., police responded to the area of 35 S....
Reported multi-vehicle crash closes road in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash closes Reading Rd. by Precast Rd. in East Earl Township, according to emergency dispatch. At this time it is unknown exactly how many vehicles or individuals are involved in the incident. Dispatch could not confirm the condition of the individuals at this...
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
Man arrested for attempted homicide in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured two children on Aug 11. According to police, on Thursday, Aug.11 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive-by shooting of a residence. Once officers arrived, they found the two injured children and then evacuated the home. The children were transported to Hershey Medical Center.
