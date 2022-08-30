ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Little Leaguer returns home after severe injury

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – A Utah Little Leaguer that was hospitalized after falling out of his bunk bed during a trip to the Little League World Series is going home.

“There are no adequate words that we can use to describe the gratitude that we have for these two men – the doctors that saved Easton’s life,” a post from Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player Easton Oliverson’s Facebook states. “They have executed each step in Easton’s journey from the first night until now with love, precision, intelligence, and care.”

Oliverson is headed home to Utah Tuesday just two weeks after having surgery.

Oliverson suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding between the inside of his skull and the outer covering of his brain. After successful surgery, Easton was listed in critical condition, and was put in the ICU to recover.

“THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy,” the post states.

His family says that, although he still has a long road ahead, Easton has made incredible progress during the last two weeks of recovery.

