ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
EBRO, FL
wtvy.com

ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us. ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend. State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
wtvy.com

Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ariton @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ariton takes on Geneva County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ARITON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Byrd
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

City of Dothan water outage advisory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula @ Headland | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Central | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Central. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident#Wtvy#Southeast Health#Harley#Buick Lesabre
wtvy.com

Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Zion Chapel @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Wicksburg. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
NEWTON, AL
wtvy.com

Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
SAMSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtvy.com

City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New Brockton @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wtvy.com

Greenville @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Greenville takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GREENVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy