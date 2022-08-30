Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
wtvy.com
ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us. ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend. State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
wtvy.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.
wtvy.com
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card. Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the...
wtvy.com
Ariton @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ariton takes on Geneva County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED PEOPLE
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
wtvy.com
Eufaula @ Headland | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Central | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Central. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Wicksburg. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WJHG-TV
Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River...
wtvy.com
Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
New Brockton @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Greenville @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Greenville takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
Comments / 4