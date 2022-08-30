Read full article on original website
We live in an age where consumer payments are settled across platforms nearly instantaneously. But it’s also the same age where payments frictions are evident up and down supply chains. Truck drivers are stuck waiting 60 to 90 days after delivery to get paid. The back-office operations are anything but efficient, as phone calls wend their way back and forth across parties before a check is sent or a card payment initiated.
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
Lazada Group, the eCommerce company owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, is preparing to head to Europe to compete with the likes of Amazon and Zalando. How this all plays out depends on macroeconomic and market conditions, Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer James Dong said in an interview with Bloomberg News Thursday (Sept. 1). The report notes that Alibaba is ramping up its global plans due in part to shaky economic conditions in its home country.
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Bank of America today announced the launch of a Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to drive business growth and help create generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners. Launching in select markets with plans to expand in 2023, the program will extend credit to historically disadvantaged small...
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs that typically required going into an office transformed into work-from-home jobs -- though eventually many companies called people back into...
