Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
The fair is important
The Highland County Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary when it opens next week on the fairgrounds in Hillsboro that includes more than 25 buildings and many other amenities. But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, when the fair originated at its current location in 1947, all the...
Times Gazette
Times-Gazette available for free at Highland County Fair
Free copies of The Times-Gazette will be available daily Tuesday through Saturday at the 75th Highland County Fair. The papers will be available at Herb Day’s Red, White and Blue Real Country Music booth in the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds, while supplies last. Each day’s papers will include...
Times Gazette
Garden club announces 2022 landscaping awards
The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, ahve announced their 2022 landscaping winner selections. In the Community Category, the winner was the Highland County Courthouse at 105 N. High St. In the Residential Category, the Meeker residence at 208 E. Walnut St., the Donley...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
HCHD Care-A-Van The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12-2 p.m., Leesburg at the U.S. Route 62/S.R. 28 intersection; Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Gazette
Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
75th fair opens Sunday
The Highland CountyFair will return for its 75th anniversary with all the usual animals, rides, food and attractions Sunday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 10. “I believe after years of the pandemic, I think that we’re just trying to get back to a sense of normal that everybody would like,” said Highland County Fair Board President Mark Baldwin. “You’ll find something here for everybody.”
Elderly couple who was homeless, separated finally finds new place in Hyde Park
Barbara and Warren Walls, married 54 years, went through eviction and months of homelessness because they could not find an affordable place to rent.
Times Gazette
State officer visits McClain FFA
This past week the McClain FFA chapter was thrilled to welcome back McClain FFA Alumni Aly Murphy, who is the state reporter for Ohio FFA. She came back to McClain to give state officer workshops to Greenfield students. She taught them about prioritization in their lives and opportunities you can have in FFA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts name your price adoption event on Labor Day weekend
To encourage adoptions, the shelter is letting anyone who comes in this Labor Day weekend name their own price for all animals older than 6 months.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
trotwood.org
RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE
ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
Times Gazette
Leaning to the future
Moviegoers who patronized the former Colony Theater, which opened in 1938, in its heyday, would likely be alternately flabbergasted and intrigued by the latest, modern addition to the parking lot that abuts the Colony Park, an installation on North High Street in Hillsboro built on the same location as the razed, 500-seat movie house.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe 7th Grader Attempts to Burn Down Family Home
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police have charged a 7th grader for attempting to burn down the family home with some of his family inside this week. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were dispatched to Vine street for an unruly juvenile when they arrived the family reported that they are having issues with their son.
Times Gazette
McClain 3rd, Hillsboro 5th in FAC match
After a Monday Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match in Hillsboro was postponed until Sept. 15 due to rain, Buckeye Hillsboro played host to match Wednesday that saw McClain finish third and Hillsboro finish fifth. Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist, shooting 36. Team scores were: Chillicothe 181,...
WLWT 5
Rescued beagles arrive at Warren County animal shelter
CINCINNATI — Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati. Animal shelters across the country have been relocating the dogs to give them a second chance at...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
sciotopost.com
A Weather Ballon Drops into Fayette County with Warning
Fayette – A weather balloon dropped into a field in Fayette county on Thursday a local located it and called the fire department. According to an online post Tammy Mayer says she found the ballon in the area of 35 and Bush road. Attached to the balloon was a warning it said, “Do not touch ballon. Ballon may contain a flammable gas it may explode if not handled properly.”
Comments / 2