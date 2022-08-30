ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

The fair is important

The Highland County Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary when it opens next week on the fairgrounds in Hillsboro that includes more than 25 buildings and many other amenities. But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, when the fair originated at its current location in 1947, all the...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Times-Gazette available for free at Highland County Fair

Free copies of The Times-Gazette will be available daily Tuesday through Saturday at the 75th Highland County Fair. The papers will be available at Herb Day’s Red, White and Blue Real Country Music booth in the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds, while supplies last. Each day’s papers will include...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Garden club announces 2022 landscaping awards

The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, ahve announced their 2022 landscaping winner selections. In the Community Category, the winner was the Highland County Courthouse at 105 N. High St. In the Residential Category, the Meeker residence at 208 E. Walnut St., the Donley...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

TAKE NOTE

HCHD Care-A-Van The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12-2 p.m., Leesburg at the U.S. Route 62/S.R. 28 intersection; Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

75th fair opens Sunday

The Highland CountyFair will return for its 75th anniversary with all the usual animals, rides, food and attractions Sunday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 10. “I believe after years of the pandemic, I think that we’re just trying to get back to a sense of normal that everybody would like,” said Highland County Fair Board President Mark Baldwin. “You’ll find something here for everybody.”
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

State officer visits McClain FFA

This past week the McClain FFA chapter was thrilled to welcome back McClain FFA Alumni Aly Murphy, who is the state reporter for Ohio FFA. She came back to McClain to give state officer workshops to Greenfield students. She taught them about prioritization in their lives and opportunities you can have in FFA.
GREENFIELD, OH
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September

MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
CINCINNATI, OH
trotwood.org

RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE

ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
Times Gazette

Leaning to the future

Moviegoers who patronized the former Colony Theater, which opened in 1938, in its heyday, would likely be alternately flabbergasted and intrigued by the latest, modern addition to the parking lot that abuts the Colony Park, an installation on North High Street in Hillsboro built on the same location as the razed, 500-seat movie house.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe 7th Grader Attempts to Burn Down Family Home

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police have charged a 7th grader for attempting to burn down the family home with some of his family inside this week. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were dispatched to Vine street for an unruly juvenile when they arrived the family reported that they are having issues with their son.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

McClain 3rd, Hillsboro 5th in FAC match

After a Monday Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match in Hillsboro was postponed until Sept. 15 due to rain, Buckeye Hillsboro played host to match Wednesday that saw McClain finish third and Hillsboro finish fifth. Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist, shooting 36. Team scores were: Chillicothe 181,...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Rescued beagles arrive at Warren County animal shelter

CINCINNATI — Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati. Animal shelters across the country have been relocating the dogs to give them a second chance at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

A Weather Ballon Drops into Fayette County with Warning

Fayette – A weather balloon dropped into a field in Fayette county on Thursday a local located it and called the fire department. According to an online post Tammy Mayer says she found the ballon in the area of 35 and Bush road. Attached to the balloon was a warning it said, “Do not touch ballon. Ballon may contain a flammable gas it may explode if not handled properly.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

