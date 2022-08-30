ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

SHILOH, Ill. – Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.

Police lifted the lockdowns just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the claim was deemed to be unfounded.

Authorities responded to two schools in the Whiteside School District off of Lebanon Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after an anonymous person flagged down a Belleville officer and told them there was one person with a gun at a school.

Several officers from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to the Shiloh and Belleville Police Department responded to the area around the schools.

Activities around the schools were briefly suspended and locked down while officers searched the area. The report was determined to be unfounded and on injuries were reported from the incident.

