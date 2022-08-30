ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Bell Bank Park Nears Resolution with Contractors

The owners of Bell Bank Park have agreed to a final settlement with contractors in the completion of the $100M project in East Mesa and expect all subcontractors and vendors to be paid by October 31, 2022, according to Chad Miller, CEO, Legacy Sports USA. The project was completed in...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona Technology Council celebrates 20-year anniversary

Above: Steven G. Zylstra is president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. Business News | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) celebrated its 20th anniversary as Arizona’s premier technology industry association. The Council was founded when the Arizona High Tech Industry Cluster merged with the Software and Internet Association to create the Council. The Council now has over 700 members and offices in Phoenix and Tucson and is thriving alongside the state’s rapidly growing technology industry.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record

Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday

Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cigna Medical Group changes name to Evernorth Care Group

Cigna Medical Group is changing its name to Evernorth Care Group today, Sept. 1 as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth. In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its health care services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gina Raimondo
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale boy, 13, creates award-winning app

Arnav Hingorani started learning coding at age 9 and now, four years later, the northern Scottsdale student has been named one of 18 finalists in a prestigious, global coding competition for an app he created. “Anyone with advanced level coding (was invited) to make an app that can help solve...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture

The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes

Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE

