Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
azbex.com
Bell Bank Park Nears Resolution with Contractors
The owners of Bell Bank Park have agreed to a final settlement with contractors in the completion of the $100M project in East Mesa and expect all subcontractors and vendors to be paid by October 31, 2022, according to Chad Miller, CEO, Legacy Sports USA. The project was completed in...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Technology Council celebrates 20-year anniversary
Above: Steven G. Zylstra is president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. Business News | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) celebrated its 20th anniversary as Arizona’s premier technology industry association. The Council was founded when the Arizona High Tech Industry Cluster merged with the Software and Internet Association to create the Council. The Council now has over 700 members and offices in Phoenix and Tucson and is thriving alongside the state’s rapidly growing technology industry.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
azbigmedia.com
Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday
Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
AZFamily
Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
azbigmedia.com
Cigna Medical Group changes name to Evernorth Care Group
Cigna Medical Group is changing its name to Evernorth Care Group today, Sept. 1 as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth. In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its health care services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Phoenix Edition)
CraigslistEvery week we visit a different city and see what kinds of cars we can find under $5,000. Here's the haul from sun-scorched Arizona.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale boy, 13, creates award-winning app
Arnav Hingorani started learning coding at age 9 and now, four years later, the northern Scottsdale student has been named one of 18 finalists in a prestigious, global coding competition for an app he created. “Anyone with advanced level coding (was invited) to make an app that can help solve...
Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store
Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix near Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway on Oct. 5.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County officials vote against Rio Verde Foothills tax district for water
PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted this week against creating a taxing district to manage water supplies in a rural community east of Scottsdale. Tuesday’s unanimous vote leaves Rio Verde Foothills with four months to find a way to replace the pending loss of its primary water supply.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
12news.com
Check out the new storage container housing in downtown Phoenix
A new housing complex made out of shipping containers is open for business in downtown Phoenix. Jen Wahl has more on this story.
Comments / 0