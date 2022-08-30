Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
Gephardt Daily
Man killed in shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said. Police say the shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. as people were leaving the convention center at 100 S....
Heroes honored for saving young boy submerged in truck at Smith Morehouse Reservoir
The right people were in the right place at the right time to save a 9-year-old boy in Summit County. And on Saturday, four heroes were recognized for their actions. Brandon Haskell, Joe Donnell, Chance Peterson, and Fionna Pierce all received honorary plaques from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez. On...
Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County man jailed after alleged assault on girl, 10, outside Washington Terrace school
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff officials have charged a man with the alleged sexual battery of a girl outside Washington Terrace Elementary School. Court documents for 21-year-old Michael Gentry Wallen say he was charged on suspicion of:. Sexual battery, a class A...
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
eastidahonews.com
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
BET
Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match
Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
kjzz.com
Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
The Justice Files: Suspect in 40-year-cold case target of investigation Pt.2
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Two-years after Tina Gallegos was murdered, authorities questioned a suspect, but he was never arrested for the 1982 murder. Forty-years later, an investigator with the Weber County Attorney’s office said he still is a suspect in the unsolved murder. Gabrielle DiStefano was also murdered four days after Gallegos was […]
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Utah
MORGAN, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old girl. A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on a...
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
ABC 4
Alta High football player injured
Jalen Sutton, Alta High School junior varsity football player, suffered a spinal cord injury during a football game. Sutton, 17, will likely stay in the hospital for a few months and medical bills wil be costly. GTU host Nicea DeGering sat down with Sutton’s stepfather, Lester Huffer and their neighbor and close friend, Tyson Forbes.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0