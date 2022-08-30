ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man killed in shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said. Police say the shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. as people were leaving the convention center at 100 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.  The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
BET

Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match

Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
ABC 4

Alta High football player injured

Jalen Sutton, Alta High School junior varsity football player, suffered a spinal cord injury during a football game. Sutton, 17, will likely stay in the hospital for a few months and medical bills wil be costly. GTU host Nicea DeGering sat down with Sutton’s stepfather, Lester Huffer and their neighbor and close friend, Tyson Forbes.
SANDY, UT
