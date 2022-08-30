Read full article on original website
Brutal 100-degree temperatures to scorch Disneyland after Anaheim breaks record
But it's still possible to stay cool and have fun.
SoCal's heat wave continues Sunday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
This Gorgeous Pumpkin Patch Right Outside Of L.A. Opens This Month
Gourd news Angelenos, one of the most popular pumpkin patches near L.A., is about to open for the fall. According to the family-run Tanaka Farms, it’s never too soon to get into the spooky spirit. So, we’re lucky enough to get an extra couple of weeks of your favorite holiday. From September 17th through October 31st, the stunning location in Irvine will be open for pumpkin picking. Unlike many farms in Orange County, this one happens to be a real patch where you get to pick fresh gourds straight from the earth. There are acres of rolling fields with bright...
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
5 Trivia Nights in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa That’ll Be the Highlight of Your Week
Think and Drink This Week at These Five Local Bars. Looking to get the gang together but don’t want the pressure of entertaining? Let trivia night provide the fun! A casual game of trivia is perfect for gathering with friends on a weekly basis. Plus, you’ll learn some fun facts while you’re at it! Gather your dream team and let laughter flow while showing off your knowledge. Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition? Here is your insider guide to the five best trivia nights in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. Trivia Nights Newport Beach.
Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
Swimming discouraged at several SoCal beaches due to high bacteria levels
LOS ANGELES — Health officials are urging people to stay out of the water at several popular Southern California beaches due to high bacteria levels. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an alert cautioning residents to avoid swimming and surfing in the waters at four beaches: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey; Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Massive heat wave hits Southern California as many beaches are placed on ocean water advisory
Massive heat wave hits Southern California as many beaches are placed on ocean water advisory. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Health officials are warning beachgoers...
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
The City of Santa Ana will open cooling centers through Labor Day
The City of Santa Ana is opening cooling centers through September 5 during the forecast heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) for Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees are forecast.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
Heat records set in San Fernando, Antelope valleys at start of prolonged heat wave
Communities in the San Fernando and Antelope valleys hit new records for heat on the date at the start of a prolonged Southern California heat wave.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
