Newport Beach, CA

KTLA

Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave

Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This Gorgeous Pumpkin Patch Right Outside Of L.A. Opens This Month

Gourd news Angelenos, one of the most popular pumpkin patches near L.A., is about to open for the fall. According to the family-run Tanaka Farms, it’s never too soon to get into the spooky spirit. So, we’re lucky enough to get an extra couple of weeks of your favorite holiday. From September 17th through October 31st, the stunning location in Irvine will be open for pumpkin picking. Unlike many farms in Orange County, this one happens to be a real patch where you get to pick fresh gourds straight from the earth. There are acres of rolling fields with bright...
IRVINE, CA
Newport Beach, CA
California Lifestyle
Newport Beach, CA
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Trivia Nights in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa That’ll Be the Highlight of Your Week

Think and Drink This Week at These Five Local Bars. Looking to get the gang together but don’t want the pressure of entertaining? Let trivia night provide the fun! A casual game of trivia is perfect for gathering with friends on a weekly basis. Plus, you’ll learn some fun facts while you’re at it! Gather your dream team and let laughter flow while showing off your knowledge. Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition? Here is your insider guide to the five best trivia nights in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. Trivia Nights Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Swimming discouraged at several SoCal beaches due to high bacteria levels

LOS ANGELES — Health officials are urging people to stay out of the water at several popular Southern California beaches due to high bacteria levels. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an alert cautioning residents to avoid swimming and surfing in the waters at four beaches: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey; Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
newsantaana.com

The City of Santa Ana will open cooling centers through Labor Day

The City of Santa Ana is opening cooling centers through September 5 during the forecast heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) for Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees are forecast.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave

LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sanpedrotoday.com

Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots

It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

