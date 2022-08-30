ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 3

D.H.D D.H.D.
4d ago

They mowed down their food resources, i.e., fruit trees & veggie & berry patches.They are hungry. Veggies & fruits once grew wild when I was a child but now they are spray lg land masses & killing the vegetation.

Reply
2
Related
WOKV

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
ABC News

Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Plastic Container#Fwc
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man dies after crash on US Highway 17-92

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Occupational Health Safety

Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness

The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
DUETTE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS

NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy