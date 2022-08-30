Read full article on original website
They mowed down their food resources, i.e., fruit trees & veggie & berry patches.They are hungry. Veggies & fruits once grew wild when I was a child but now they are spray lg land masses & killing the vegetation.
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
ABC News
Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire
LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
Florida Wildlife Expert Loses Arm in His Second Alligator Attack in Ten Years
Two weeks ago, a wildlife expert in Florida was attacked by a large alligator, which led to the man losing part of his arm. It was the second gator attack that Greg Graziani sustained over the last decade. Graziani is the director of wildlife at Florida Gator Gardens in Venus,...
WESH
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
Man dies after crash on US Highway 17-92
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida
Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel, the deadliest tree in the world (The Guinness Book of World Records).
Occupational Health Safety
Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness
The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
