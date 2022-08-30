'Babyface' backs out of free Charm City Live because of scheduling conflict

Grammy-Award winning singer, songwriter and producer "Babyface" will no longer perform at Charm City Live.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced last week that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds would be performing a free concert at the one-day Charm City Live at the War Memorial Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 24.

As it turns out, "Babyface" had to cancel because of scheduling conflicts.

"We regret to announce that, due to a scheduling conflict, Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will no longer be able to perform at Charm City Live on Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza," Charm City Live announced on social media.

"Babyface" was the scheduled headliner for the free event open to people of all ages.

Grammy-nominated songstress Kelly Price. Pop singer Rebecca Black and R&B vocalist Jon B are also scheduled to perform live.

More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

"We remain committed to curating a diverse lineup of entertainment that all Baltimoreans can enjoy and we will keep the public informed as more updates are made available about performers for what we know will be a great day of family-friendly fun," Charm City Live said.

More information can be found here here. Paid parking will be available at these parking garages and lots.

