'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown refuses to do the 'walk of shame' after a fight with Christine in a sneak peek at the new season

By Esme Mazzeo
 4 days ago
Kody and Christine on "Sister Wives."

TLC; TLC

  • Kody Brown refused to do the "walk of shame" after a fight with Christine on "Sister Wives" season 17.
  • In a sneak peek shared by Us Weekly, he argued with Robyn about sleeping on Christine's couch.
  • "I don't want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch?" he asked the camera.

The end of Kody and Christine Brown's marriage is near in the latest sneak peek of TLC's "Sister Wives" season 17.

A clip from the upcoming season 17 premiere published by Us Weekly showed Kody getting into an argument with his fourth wife, Robyn, after his third wife, Christine, told him he wasn't welcome in her bedroom anymore and moved his belongings to the garage.

After receiving the news, Kody appeared to go to his house with Robyn to vent about the situation as a confused Robyn tried to convince her husband to go back to his other wife's home and work on their issues, even if it meant having to sleep on Christine's couch.

"I don't want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It's his room, too," Kody said in a confessional interview featured in the preview.

Christine and Kody Brown discussing their wedding.

TLC

"What's the point of staying the night there? I've got no place to shower. It's the walk of shame. I'm not going to do it," he continued.

In her confessional interview, Robyn highlighted how unfair it is that a man living plural marriage can just go to another wife's house and leave the wife he's fighting with alone with no one to support her.

While having her own argument with him, Robyn tried to get a defiant Kody to "stick it out" in his argument with Christine and sleep on the couch.

"Listen, I hate the idea because first of all it gives Christine power over where I sleep," Kody told the cameras in an interview clip. He said he doesn't want to play the "game" Christine is forcing him to play.

Kody, Christine, and Truely Brown in 2020.

Christine Brown on Instagram

Kody and Christine were married for over 25 years before they announced they were splitting up in November . They have six children together : son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Christine currently lives in Utah with Truely. "I get to live life for me. I'm just done putting up with people who I don't need in my life," Christine recently told People , reflecting on her new life as a single mom.

She also said that she'd begin dating again when Truely was ready for her to do so and that she wanted to be in a monogamous relationship.

The new season of "Sister Wives," which will chronicle Christine and Kody's split, premieres on September 11.

