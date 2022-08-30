ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

Another woke social justice success. Wake up America your life and the lives of the ones you love depends on it.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Coroner IDs allegedly machete-armed man fatally shot by deputies

A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by Los Angeles County authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen runs away from home after family argument

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Head Injuries#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Fox News Digital
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lululemon
beverlypress.com

Third man arrested for follow-home robbery

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man for an alleged follow-home robbery in July in the Fairfax District. The suspect, identified as Deantone Guillory, of Compton, was allegedly among a group of six male suspects who followed three male...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Suspects in April Beverly Hills Robbery Sentenced

Four suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery this spring have been sentenced for their crimes. In late April of this year, Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 6900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Assailants had grabbed a victim around the neck, threatened the victim...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy