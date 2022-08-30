Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago
Another woke social justice success. Wake up America your life and the lives of the ones you love depends on it.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child. Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
Coroner IDs allegedly machete-armed man fatally shot by deputies
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by Los Angeles County authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2 shot, critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting investigated as possible follow-home robbery
ABC7 that the victims were an aspiring rapper and his friend, but their names were not immediately confirmed. Police believe they were followed home from a recording studio.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies
LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2 shot, wounded after being followed home from recording studio and robbed in North Hollywood: Police
Two men were robbed and shot in North Hollywood late Thursday in what the Los Angeles Police Department believes is another follow-home robbery. The men were each shot numerous times by at least one robber at around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled into a driveway in the 11100 block of Califa Street, police said in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beverlypress.com
Third man arrested for follow-home robbery
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man for an alleged follow-home robbery in July in the Fairfax District. The suspect, identified as Deantone Guillory, of Compton, was allegedly among a group of six male suspects who followed three male...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Suspects in April Beverly Hills Robbery Sentenced
Four suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery this spring have been sentenced for their crimes. In late April of this year, Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 6900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Assailants had grabbed a victim around the neck, threatened the victim...
Three arrested in fatal shooting of man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody today in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal.The men – Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles – were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder.
LAPD Officer's Suit Alleges Obstruction of Justice by Councilwoman
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
Police are still looking for a murder suspect they thought was on board a passenger bus, forcing everybody inside to exit the bus in San Fernando on Friday morning.
Man shot to death at Washington Blvd. motorhome
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot last month at a motorhome in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights with several homeless encampments. The shooting took place sometime on the evening of August 8 on the 3020 block of E. Washington Blvd. and was reported to police around midnight.
NBC Los Angeles
‘It's Not a Gun, Bro.' LAPD Releases Video of Officers Shooting Man Holding Auto Part in Leimert Park
New body-worn video of a police shooting in Leimert Park from July was released Thursday, in which LAPD officers can be heard acknowledging that the suspect was not holding a weapon before officers opened fire on the man. The 12-minute video shows officers approach 39-year-old Jermaine Petit, give commands for...
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5