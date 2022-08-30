ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

White House blames Trump for COVID school closures despite teachers unions, Dems fighting to keep them shut

The White House on Thursday appeared to blame former President Donald Trump and Republicans for a decline in children’s reading and math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments came during Thursday’s White House briefing. A reporter cited statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showing that 9-year-olds in the U.S. had lost ground in math and reading due to the pandemic.
Daily Mail

Yale psychiatry professor fails to win her job back after she sued for being fired over tweet claiming Trump supporters suffered 'shared psychosis' and claimed she had a 'duty of care' to warn the public about 'his mental instability'

A Yale psychiatry professor has lost her bid to win her job back after a judge threw out her lawsuit against the university for firing her over a tweet questioning the mental health of Donald Trump and his supporters. Dr. Bandy Lee filed a complaint against Yale last year, claiming...
Daily Mail

McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill

The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
TheConversationAU

White, female, and high rates of mental illness: new diversity research offers a snapshot of the publishing industry

Books are fundamental to our society: they shape our culture, education and ideas. To do this well, books should reflect the amazing and varied world we occupy. Those who create books – publishers and publishing industry workers – are the gatekeepers. If those industry professionals are diverse and work within an industry that is inclusive, then there is a better chance that books will represent a wider range of experiences. But how diverse is Australian publishing? The 2022 Australian Publishing Industry Workforce Survey on Diversity and Inclusion, produced by the Australian Publishers Association and the University of Melbourne, shows there...
