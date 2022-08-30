Read full article on original website
The White House on Thursday appeared to blame former President Donald Trump and Republicans for a decline in children’s reading and math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments came during Thursday’s White House briefing. A reporter cited statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showing that 9-year-olds in the U.S. had lost ground in math and reading due to the pandemic.
A reformed cybercriminal who was once arrested for identity theft says it's easier than ever for hackers to commit complicated crimes on the internet.
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
A Yale psychiatry professor has lost her bid to win her job back after a judge threw out her lawsuit against the university for firing her over a tweet questioning the mental health of Donald Trump and his supporters. Dr. Bandy Lee filed a complaint against Yale last year, claiming...
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis.
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to respond to a statement by a CNN reporter arguing that President Biden could alienate Democratic voters if he pushes a pro-police message. JOE GAMALDI: Well, is there anybody more out of touch with everyday Americans...
The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has lost millions of dollars in revenue, with the paper allegedly discussing cutting 100 jobs and buying The Guardian and Associated Press. Sources familiar with the company's finances told the New York Times that The Post now has fewer than the three...
Books are fundamental to our society: they shape our culture, education and ideas. To do this well, books should reflect the amazing and varied world we occupy. Those who create books – publishers and publishing industry workers – are the gatekeepers. If those industry professionals are diverse and work within an industry that is inclusive, then there is a better chance that books will represent a wider range of experiences. But how diverse is Australian publishing? The 2022 Australian Publishing Industry Workforce Survey on Diversity and Inclusion, produced by the Australian Publishers Association and the University of Melbourne, shows there...
