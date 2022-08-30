Read full article on original website
Cobb County weather forecast: Saturday September 3
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday September 3 with a high near 83. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb and much of the region due to the possibility of thunderstorms. What...
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: Saturday September 3
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Saturday September 3 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other counties in the region: “Isolate severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday September 2 due to the possibility of thunderstorms, which are expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents: September 1, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 1, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,40698209HighDecreasing. 5-1727,276328248HighDecreasing. 18-2217,311172365HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
Michael Register appointed to Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a list of appointments to state boards in a press release yesterday, and among those was Michael Register’s appointment to the Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies, a board in the Licensing Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Register,...
Cobb County YMCAs to hold community service events September 10
Three Cobb County YMCA branches will hold community service events on Saturday September 10. The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteer outdoor painting projects. The location of this branch is 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062. The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day....
New Smyrna Councilmember Latonia Hines lays out goals in first town hall
Tuesday evening inside Smyrna Community Center’s Jonquil Room, the city’s newest councilmember hosted her first town hall. Latonia Hines discussed her background, took an opportunity to meet and greet residents, and talked about issues of importance to her. “This is my opportunity to get to know you and...
AAA will offer its Tow-to-go program to help keep alcohol-impaired drivers off the roads
AAA — The Auto Club Group is offering its Tow to Go service for people who had too much to drink and had not prepared ahead with designated drivers. The service will be available from Friday, 6 p.m. Friday, September 2 to 6 a.m. Tuesday September 6. We’ve reprinted...
Mableton Improvement coalition announces inaugural Economic Development Summit
The Mableton Improvement Coalition distributed the following press release about their upcoming Economic Development Summit, coming to the Riverside EpiCenter on September 30:. MABLETON, GA September 1, 2022 – Mableton community advocacy nonprofit group (“MIC”) will host the inaugural Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth on Friday, September 30, 9AM – 4:30PM.
A conversation with Marietta native Zachary Bernknopf, who will be volunteering in Kosovo with the Peace Corps
The Courier spoke with Zachary Bernknopf over the phone Wednesday. Bernknopf, a native of Marietta, will be going to Kosovo to work as a Peace Corps volunteer on a community development project. He will be among the first group of volunteers to take on overseas projects since 2020, when the...
