Las Vegas, NV

Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on Tuesday for committing financial fraud against the elderly.

According to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. Leipham called an elderly victim living in Harrison County and claimed the victim won one million dollars. Leipham defrauded the victim of nearly $25,000 by directing the victim to send that amount to her over the course of a two-year period by mail and wire.

“Leipham badgered and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, disregarded the hardships they were experiencing while she was exploiting them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “The lengthy prison term imposed today was necessary in order to address her callous conduct.”

In addition to serving an 87-month prison sentence, Leipham must pay a money judgment of $336,402.

This case was prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice Elder Fraud Initiative. Since the bipartisan Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act was signed into law, the Department of Justice has participated in hundreds of enforcement actions in criminal and civil cases that targeted or disproportionately affected seniors.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

