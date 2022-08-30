Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Calling for VolunteersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
fox4news.com
Hissing alligator spotted near Lake Worth ATM
Crikey! There's never a dull moment for police officers in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth. They responded to call this week about a hissing alligator in a bank ATM drive-thru.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth...
fox4news.com
Warbirds & Wheels happening this weekend in Lancaster
You're invited to a unique car show this weekend. Warbirds and Wheels is DFW's only car show also featuring some of the finest restored World War II aircraft.
fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
fox4news.com
Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge now open in East Dallas
DALLAS - The Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge over SH 78 reopened to trail users on Friday afternoon. The bridge connects the Santa Fe Trail to the area around White Rock Lake. The trail shut down over the summer as part of a $6.3 million project to improve the intersection...
fox4news.com
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police
ROCKWALL, Texas - A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police. Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive, near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
fox4news.com
Here & Now: The Dallas Foundation
Twenty-five Dallas County non-profits have been given grants totaling $2.5 million to address racial disparity. The grants come from the Dallas Foundation. This is the first time ever the foundation has specifically targeted people working to close the racial gaps in our community. It’s this week's Here & Now conversation with Shaun Rabb.
fox4news.com
Dallas organization offers job opportunities for the sight-impaired
Envision Dallas is part of a national organization that helps blind or visually impaired people find jobs and careers. Its programs help people find positions in various fields from customer service, manufacturing and sales. As Labor Day approaches, Envision Dallas says it wants people to know there is work for all. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu has more.
fox4news.com
Lake Worth police catch alligator near bank ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A hissing alligator made things uneasy for bank customers in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth. The 3 ½-foot gator was spotted Thursday night in the ATM drive-thru lane outside a local bank. The Lake Worth Police Department shared body camera video footage from the...
fox4news.com
Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with
NORTH DALLAS - Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White. The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting...
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead
DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
fox4news.com
Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized
SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD superintendent finalist Dr. Angelica Ramsey discusses plans for the district
FORT WORTH, Texas - While it’s not yet official, it appears an educator known for turning around underperforming schools will be Fort Worth ISD’s next superintendent. Earlier this week, the district’s trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police identified the man that they say hung outside a passenger-side door and shot at officers with a shotgun during a police chase into Haltom City on Tuesday. Eliseo Suarez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD to welcome Dr. Angelica Ramsey as superintendent
It appears Fort Worth ISD has chosen its new superintendent. Dr. Angelica Ramsey is the district's lone finalist for the big job of serving nearly 75,000 students and more than 5,000 teachers.
fox4news.com
Author hopes book will spark conversations about the politics of race in Dallas
If you haven't heard of the book "The Accommodation," chances are you will this month. It's meant to launch a candid conversation about the politics of race in Dallas and serves as the guide book for a broad event -- Big D Reads -- with support from more than 50 community partners.
