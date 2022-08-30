GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.

