ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
fox4news.com

Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge now open in East Dallas

DALLAS - The Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge over SH 78 reopened to trail users on Friday afternoon. The bridge connects the Santa Fe Trail to the area around White Rock Lake. The trail shut down over the summer as part of a $6.3 million project to improve the intersection...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police

ROCKWALL, Texas - A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police. Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive, near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
ROCKWALL, TX
fox4news.com

Here & Now: The Dallas Foundation

Twenty-five Dallas County non-profits have been given grants totaling $2.5 million to address racial disparity. The grants come from the Dallas Foundation. This is the first time ever the foundation has specifically targeted people working to close the racial gaps in our community. It’s this week's Here & Now conversation with Shaun Rabb.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Old Fire Station#The Firefighters Museum
fox4news.com

Dallas organization offers job opportunities for the sight-impaired

Envision Dallas is part of a national organization that helps blind or visually impaired people find jobs and careers. Its programs help people find positions in various fields from customer service, manufacturing and sales. As Labor Day approaches, Envision Dallas says it wants people to know there is work for all. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu has more.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Lake Worth police catch alligator near bank ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A hissing alligator made things uneasy for bank customers in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth. The 3 ½-foot gator was spotted Thursday night in the ATM drive-thru lane outside a local bank. The Lake Worth Police Department shared body camera video footage from the...
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead

DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized

SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
SACHSE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy