NBC Miami

Long-Time DCF Employee Accused of Giving Away Money, Benefits

A 20-year veteran employee of Florida's Department of Children and Families is accused of giving money, food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance to people who did not qualify for it, court records show. Winston Alexander Hume, 62, was an Economic Self Sufficiency Specialist with DCF between 2000 and 2020...
