Burlington, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

KUSD students, faculty start first day of school Thursday | Local News

Students and staff throughout the majority of Kenosha Unified School District, and most other districts in Kenosha County, flocked to their respective buildings for the first day of classes Thursday morning. At Nash Elementary School, students eagerly filed into the building Thursday morning for the first day of school for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thursday marked first day of school for many Wisconsin students

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — By car, bus or by foot, thousands of students across Wisconsin made it to school Thursday to kick off the brand new school year. The first day of school for many Wisconsin students was Thursday, Sept. 1. Wauwatosa schools held different welcome back celebrations at each...
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wauwatosa lawsuits over curfew, protester list continue

A federal lawsuit filed against the city of Wauwatosa’s handling of protesters during its October curfew in 2020 continues to unfold in court. While U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph decided that nine of the lawsuit’s 14 claims will not go forward, the claims the court will consider touch on some of the most discussed controversies still lingering after two years.
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert Camel sought, hath ties to Racine

RACINE, Wis. – The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. “His previous history of...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jockey, UW-Parkside announce partnership | Racine County Eye

KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement. The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership...
KENOSHA, WI
#High School Football#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Racial Issues#Burlington School#Westosha Central
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha adjusts city trash collection for Labor Day | News

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection in Kenosha on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
KENOSHA, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee FPC explores requirements for releasing bodycam footage

The chair of Milwaukee’s police oversight board said Thursday he will explore whether to require the release of body camera footage of officer-involved deaths in a specific timeframe. Arguing the Fire and Police Commission should be “self-generating these policies,” Chairman Ed Fallone said he and Leon Todd, the executive...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Kenosha, Racine county executives address drug overdoses | Government & Politics

BURLINGTON — Kenosha and Racine county executives joined on International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight the damaging impact that opioids have had on both communities in recent years. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave briefed reporters Wednesday at Burlington’s Echo Veterans Memorial Park. Accompanied...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy