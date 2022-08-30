Read full article on original website
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
KUSD students, faculty start first day of school Thursday | Local News
Students and staff throughout the majority of Kenosha Unified School District, and most other districts in Kenosha County, flocked to their respective buildings for the first day of classes Thursday morning. At Nash Elementary School, students eagerly filed into the building Thursday morning for the first day of school for...
Thursday marked first day of school for many Wisconsin students
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — By car, bus or by foot, thousands of students across Wisconsin made it to school Thursday to kick off the brand new school year. The first day of school for many Wisconsin students was Thursday, Sept. 1. Wauwatosa schools held different welcome back celebrations at each...
Zoerner sues County Division of Human Resources to block release of personnel file | Local News
Republican Kenosha County Sheriff candidate David Zoerner filed a suit against the Kenosha County Division of Human Resources to block the release of information from his county personnel file after a public information request was made by the Kenosha Cares Coalition. GOP candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, seen...
Gov. Evers allocates $90 million to schools from federal pandemic relief funds
RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Gov. Tony Evers and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly wrapped up a statewide tour of schools Thursday in Racine after the governor allocated $90 million in federal pandemic relief funds to schools. The governor allocated $15 million to expand mental health resources statewide...
Wauwatosa lawsuits over curfew, protester list continue
A federal lawsuit filed against the city of Wauwatosa’s handling of protesters during its October curfew in 2020 continues to unfold in court. While U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph decided that nine of the lawsuit’s 14 claims will not go forward, the claims the court will consider touch on some of the most discussed controversies still lingering after two years.
Robert Camel sought, hath ties to Racine
RACINE, Wis. – The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. “His previous history of...
Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder:...
Jockey, UW-Parkside announce partnership | Racine County Eye
KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement. The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership...
Wisconsin launches ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ website: free tests available for ordering
The Say Yes! COVID Test website has officially launched as of Sept. 1, 2022. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has created these resources for Wisconsinites. It allows Wisconsin residents to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. say yes COVID testing program. The website allows...
Kenosha adjusts city trash collection for Labor Day | News
There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection in Kenosha on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
Milwaukee FPC explores requirements for releasing bodycam footage
The chair of Milwaukee’s police oversight board said Thursday he will explore whether to require the release of body camera footage of officer-involved deaths in a specific timeframe. Arguing the Fire and Police Commission should be “self-generating these policies,” Chairman Ed Fallone said he and Leon Todd, the executive...
WATCH NOW: Kenosha, Racine county executives address drug overdoses | Government & Politics
BURLINGTON — Kenosha and Racine county executives joined on International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight the damaging impact that opioids have had on both communities in recent years. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave briefed reporters Wednesday at Burlington’s Echo Veterans Memorial Park. Accompanied...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in
The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday. According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10 | News
Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off,...
West Nile Virus Detected In Wisconsin
'These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry.'
Dockless scooters return to Milwaukee streets with launch of 2022-23 pilot study
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The city of Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 2, launched its 2022-23 dockless scooter pilot study. It’s the third pilow study that allows scooter companies to offer the public rentals in a program managed by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW). According to a...
