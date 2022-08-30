Daily News: RIP Allure Print Edition, A New Savage X Fenty Launch, Anna & Graydon Carter’s Retro-inspired E-stationary Venture, And More!

Beyoncé slays in her second campaign for Tiffany & Co. It’s the summer of Bey. Beyoncé is back in the hot seat for Tiffany & Co., starring in their new Lose Yourself In Love campaign. With individuality, love, creativity, and universal connection at the forefront, Beyoncé appears in the stills and a soon to be released accompanying film, which were both shot at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles, and themed to nod to her smash hit Summer Renaissance. The mini film, set to debut this fall, is directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and also features the same Studio 54-inspired styling seen below by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson. The images, in the mean time, are whetting our appetite. The phenomenon is seen wearing pieces by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti and dazzling creations from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and Tiffany Lock collections. Take a peek, below.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO