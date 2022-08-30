A tough mark to beat: Mark Olsen has played in 59 straight Kenosha County Opens dating back to 1964 | Gary D’Amato

Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Milwaukee-area high school football stat performers from Week 3
Best Milwaukee-area high school football stat performers from Week 3News Sports Packers Business Communities USA TODAY Obituaries E-Edition Legals. Here’s a look at Week 3 top performers based on individual stats and game summaries received through Saturday morning. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net. Top passers from week 3. Nate...
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jockey, UW-Parkside announce partnership | Racine County Eye
KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement. The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership...
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michael Henningfeld Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
Michael Henningfeld, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. Born on February 16, 1958 in Kenosha, he was the son of Raymond and Joanne (Hartnell) Henningfeld. He grew up attending local schools, was a graduate of Tremper High School and received his Associate Degree in Marketing from Gateway Technical College.
CBS 58
Motorcycle racing returns to Milwaukee Mile for the 1st time in 29 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been nearly three decades since motorcycles took to the track at the Milwaukee Mile. This weekend, that's all changing. As Harley-Davidsons take over Milwaukee, they'll reach new speeds in West Allis too. This is the first time in 29 years that motorcycles have raced at...
kenosha.com
Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
wlip.com
Lake County Gas Prices Fall, Kenosha County Sees An Increase at the Pump
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to drop, though the rate of those drops have seemingly slowed. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.15, down 6-cents from last week, but still 33-cents higher than the national average. Illinois maintains the 9th highest average price in the Country…and the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw a 9-cent drop over last week’s prices to $4.13. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas dropped just 1-cent to $3.63 a gallon…19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw an 8-cent jump over last week’s prices and currently stands at $3.82.
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend September 2-5, 2022
With Labor Day right around the corner, there is ample opportunity to get out and experience Lake County. These are the things to do this weekend September 2-5, 2022. Don’t forget, #LetsSnapLakeCounty photo contest kicks off soon. Click here to see the rules and requirements. Spooks and Spirits: Lake...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10 | News
Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off,...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
letsbeardown.com
THERE IS NOT A SINGLE BORING DAY HERE IN CHICAGO...
Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County soccer field damaged; officials seek to ID suspects
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance with a criminal damage to property case. In the overnight hours between Aug. 23-24, a white SUV drove across a grass soccer field at The Prairie School in the Village of Wind Point. The vehicle left and returned, doing donuts – causing significant damage to the field before leaving through the south parking lot.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Oktoberfest 2022 events in Milwaukee area: German food, beer, music
Sure, we may be thousands of miles away from Munich. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get our Oktoberfest celebration on. Many of the Milwaukee area’s Oktoberfests feature German food, games, live music and, of course, plenty of beer. Prost!. Here are more than 21 going on...
Comments / 0