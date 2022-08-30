Read full article on original website
OFD: 1 dead after planes flip in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport
According to information from the Orlando Fire Department, one person was killed and another was injured after two aircraft flipped in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday evening. What You Need To Know. One person was killed and another was injured when strong winds flipped over two airplanes at...
Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments to its site. Legacy Partners is under contract with CBL Properties, the majority owner of Volusia Mall, to purchase an area formerly occupied by Macy’s. What You Need To Know. Volusia County Mall...
Seminole GOP leader accused in 'ghost candidate' scheme guilty of making illegal campaign contribution
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury in the trial of Seminole County's GOP Chairman Ben Paris has found him guilty of making an illegal campaign contribution. Paris, who is also accused in a "ghost candidate" scheme, was convicted of a misdemeanor count of making a campaign donation under someone else's name. His sentencing is pending, as prosecutors discuss possible retribution costs of up to $42,000 that Paris may have to pay.
