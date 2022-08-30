SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury in the trial of Seminole County's GOP Chairman Ben Paris has found him guilty of making an illegal campaign contribution. Paris, who is also accused in a "ghost candidate" scheme, was convicted of a misdemeanor count of making a campaign donation under someone else's name. His sentencing is pending, as prosecutors discuss possible retribution costs of up to $42,000 that Paris may have to pay.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO