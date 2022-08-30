Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
NOPD searching for mother, child in a parental kidnapping case
Police in New Orleans are asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for LaQuanta Joseph and her son, 5-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. Police in New Orleans...
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
Warehouse District stabbing left woman hospitalized, suspects location unknown
The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New consulting team comes to NOPD armed with an 88-page plan
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson have been hammered for months to come up with a plan to address the city’s spike in crime and shrinking police department. They reached out to two former New York City top cops for help.
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday. LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
Shooting turned homicide stuns Westbank
It began as a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide on the Westbank. The incident occurred near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets around 2:30 this afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
New Orleans man charged with murder in Kenner killing captured on cell phone video
A New Orleans man who claimed he was defending himself and his wife when he shot and killed another man outside a Kenner nightclub earlier this year has been charged with second-degree murder. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Darrin Smith, 33, on Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Devin...
Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
Public demands response to violent crime surge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NOPD searches for suspect and victims vehicle in Mid-City carjacking
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on August 31, in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue
A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NOPD officer gets rainbow Fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police Department Officer James Roberson started the art project to get a rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon and St. Ann Streets for Southern Decadence.
WWL-TV
Flooding at Napoleon and Dryades
Street flooding hit New Orleans on Sunday. Johann Castro provided video.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
City bringing in ex-NYPD department chief as 'consultant' to help struggling NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is bringing in a former high-ranking member of the New York Police Department to act as a consultant and help right the ship at the NOPD which has seen a massive exodus over the past few years, according to an email sent to police officers from Superintendent Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 3