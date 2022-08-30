ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD searching for mother, child in a parental kidnapping case

Police in New Orleans are asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for LaQuanta Joseph and her son, 5-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. Police in New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Public demands response to violent crime surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue

A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans, LA
