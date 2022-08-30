Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks Police Department begins manhunt for homicide suspect
21-year-old Judson Sherrell, FPD's homicide suspect. (Photo courtesy of Fairbanks Police Department/FPD) Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks Police Department is actively investigating a homicide and is asking for the public's help in locating what they believe may be an involved vehicle. FPD is actively investigating a homicide that took place...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in homicide case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred either Friday night or early Saturday in an apartment on 28th Avenue, according to a Fairbanks Police Department press release. “FPD is attempting to locate 21-year-old Judson Sherrell as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred last...
alaskasnewssource.com
North Pole woman charged with manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death
NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A North Pole woman has been charged following a fentanyl-related death on July 7. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 35-year-old Samantha Pearson was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with manslaughter and second-degree misconduct involving controlled substances. “It was learned that...
kinyradio.com
Alleged catalytic converter thief in Fairbanks arrested
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities identified one suspect in the theft of parts earlier this month in Fairbanks. On August 12, State troopers received a report from Altrol alleging that two males were captured on video stealing a catalytic converter off one of their work vans, and stealing a Jetter pump worth $5400.
webcenterfairbanks.com
11-year-old minor missing since Sunday, August 28 has been found.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) UPDATE: Parker Nation has been found. The Fairbanks Police Department is asking for assistance in their search for 11-year-old Parker Nation. Parker ran away from his Birchwood Homes residence on Sunday, August 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Parker reportedly left on his bike and was last seen...
radionwtn.com
Dover Man Missing In Alaska
Dover, Tenn.–A Dover man is reported missing near Deadhorse, Alaska. Steve Keel, who is 61, went missing on a hunting trip and was last seen Saturday, August 27. According to the Facebook page, “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska”, Keel arrived August 20 on a caribou hunting trip and he walked away from his campsite to retrieve supplies and never returned.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Fairbanks, AK USA
Found my heart on a tree at Rivers Edge Cottages in Fairbanks Alaska with my husband. We were on a ten day land tour and this was our last stop before heading home to Pennsylvania. We were celebrating my early retirement and just saw the Northern Lights the night before. This is such a sweet tradition to spread joy.
uaf.edu
Chasing the sun from New York to Alaska
When I left my sister’s house in Brooklyn yesterday afternoon, I was 4,200 miles from my home. That’s a long way, but I slept in my Fairbanks bed before the next sunrise. Enabling this incredible time travel are modern jet aircraft like the Boeing 737-700, which carried me and 125 others on the first leg of my journey, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
kmxt.org
Midday Report September 1, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Sealaska Heritage Institute has commissioned a series of totem poles for the Juneau waterfront. Scientists are using genetics to study bycatch. And Arctic Fest kicks off in Fairbanks.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man arrested in connection to missing 15-year-old girl
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following numerous tips as a result of an AMBER alert this week, A Fairbanks resident was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a missing minor and his outstanding arrest warrant. The AMBER alert was activated late Wednesday after state authorities believed that a recently reported missing...
I've lived in Alaska for 21 years. Here are 11 of the biggest mistakes I see first-time visitors make.
After living in the state for a long time, I've seen many first-time tourists do things they shouldn't, like feed the wildlife and skip museums.
travelcodex.com
The Results From My Extreme Mileage Run On Alaska Airlines
I recently completed an extreme mile run on Alaska Airlines. Six months ago, I wrote an article about mileage running when I booked this epic journey. Whether you are a points and miles newbie or an experienced veteran, there may come a time when you need to take a mileage run. In that post, I covered:
seniorvoicealaska.com
Winter nights bring dancing lights
Fall in Alaska comes with many perks - sightings of migratory birds and Alaskans heading to warmer climes, but best is the darkness that brings the awesome Aurora Borealis. Now Explore Fairbanks has a website that shows you the potential for aurora viewing and how many hours of daylight there is at any given time. While it may be sad to watch the light fade, after Dec. 21 there is the joy of seeing the minutes of light adding up. Go to https://www.explorefairbanks.com/#tracker.
alaskasportsreport.com
Fairbanks’ Terrell Peter signs with UAF, continues trend of homegrown guys coming back to Alaska
Terrell Peter of Fairbanks went to a lot of UAF basketball games growing up, so putting on a Nanooks jersey is personal. After spending the last two seasons at Bellevue College in Seattle, the 6-foot-3 forward got the opportunity to return home and it’s something he will not take for granted.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
