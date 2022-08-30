ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Southern Smothered Potatoes

When it comes to food, you can be sure that anything with the word ‘smothered’ in the title is going to be delicious. Why? It usually denotes a nice blanket of cheese, a generous layer of sauce, or a pretty nifty cooking method. With these Southern Smothered Potatoes, it’s that last option, BUT that cooking method also ends up giving you a savory, seasoned saucy result so you don’t need to top these with anything else. There are a million and one ways to cook a potato and most all of them are delicious, but this one is pretty hard to beat. Say hello to your new favorite side dish.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Easy Chicken and Dumplings

This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Ooh, a grilled cheese sandwich—everyone makes them, and everyone loves them! It's the kind of recipe that doesn't really need a recipe. Take a couple of slices of bread, any kind of cheese, a little butter (or a lot!), and a hot skillet, and you're on your way to an easy dinner. But after testing this favorite sandwich in The Pioneer Woman air fryer, we've got a few tips and tricks to share on how to make a truly excellent, gooey, crispy, air fryer grilled cheese sandwich. (It might be one of our best air fryer recipes ever!)
RECIPES
The Independent

Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is reccomended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Somewhere between a side dish and a meal, this sweet-and-savory baked bean dish features both bacon and a heaping amount of cooked ground beef. You can serve it alongside coleslaw, homemade cornbread, or your favorite meal from the barbecue. What's the Best Beef for Baked Beans with Ground Beef?. The...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Smothered Pork Chops

Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
RECIPES
Mashed

Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive

We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

6 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Is there anything cozier than a hot, flaky chicken pot pie for dinner? Covered in golden pastry and filled with tender vegetables and chicken, pot pie is comfort food at its best. We're all for your family's classic recipe, but if you're looking to get creative with your pot pie game, keep reading for our advice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Small batch baking recipes for two to three people

Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy,” says Edd Kimber.“As a further treat, I also dip these in chocolate, because everything is better dipped in chocolate, right?”Chocolate peanut butter cookieMakes: 6Ingredients:175g light brown sugar1 large egg½ tsp vanilla extractPinch of fine sea salt225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperatureSea salt flakes, for sprinkling100g dark chocolate, meltedMethod:1. Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut...
RECIPES
CNET

Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's

