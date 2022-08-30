ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

TDOT: Broadway Viaduct reopens after years of work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly three years of bridge renovations impacted drivers and businesses in downtown Knoxville, but that work is finally coming to an end. The Broadway Viaduct is scheduled to reopen Wednesday night sometime after rush hour, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday a spokesperson said the viaduct was officially open.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Grotto Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County tourists spend around $477 million in the area during 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Visitors in Blount County spent around $477 million in the area during 2021, according to the County Spending and Economic Impact report. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development prepares the report every year. It's part of a larger Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report, meant to illustrate the impact of tourism on the state's economy.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Monroe Life Balloon Festival

The Monroe Life Balloon Festival runs Sept. 3 & 4 at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. Learn more at monroelifeballoonfestival.com. Sept. 2, 2022-4pm.
VONORE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

