TDOT: Broadway Viaduct reopens after years of work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly three years of bridge renovations impacted drivers and businesses in downtown Knoxville, but that work is finally coming to an end. The Broadway Viaduct is scheduled to reopen Wednesday night sometime after rush hour, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday a spokesperson said the viaduct was officially open.
AAA: Around 32% of Americans traveling over Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor Day weekend is here — when people are expected to flock to the homes of friends and families to enjoy barbecues and relax on their days off from work. AAA said around 32% of Americans are expected to travel over the weekend. They said...
KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
TWRA: Boating crash on Douglas Lake leaves two teenagers injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two boats near Point 8 on Douglas Lake has left two female teenagers, 16 and 17, severely injured, according to TWRA. One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
THP: Three dead after crash in Tellico Plains Wednesday night
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said three people were dead and two people were injured after a crash on New Highway 68 Wednesday night, in Tellico Plains. One of the injured people was an infant girl, according to a THP report. According to a report from...
Ramsey House celebrates ancient sounds
This event happened Saturday at the historic Ramsey House in Knoxville. Local groups performed the sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music.
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
10Explores: Grotto Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
Advocates voice concerns about Summit Towers apartments after elevators stop working again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advocates in Knoxville voiced concerns about the elevators at a Knoxville apartment building. It's where seniors and people with special needs live, and the elevators failed again after failing several previous times this year. Summit Towers is 12 floors high. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
Blount County tourists spend around $477 million in the area during 2021
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Visitors in Blount County spent around $477 million in the area during 2021, according to the County Spending and Economic Impact report. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development prepares the report every year. It's part of a larger Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report, meant to illustrate the impact of tourism on the state's economy.
Monroe Life Balloon Festival
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival runs Sept. 3 & 4 at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. Learn more at monroelifeballoonfestival.com. Sept. 2, 2022-4pm.
