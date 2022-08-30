Read full article on original website
NAVY LIFE.....
4d ago
Talk about Stupidity, let’s steal the cell phone so the police can find us easier!🧐🤔🤪 I bet the 3 Moron/Moran Boys Parents must be real proud… 🇺🇸✌🏻😎
Reply(1)
8
Related
an17.com
Two men arrested after meth, handgun found during traffic stop
Two Alabama men were arrested after more than eight pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Slidell-area traffic stop. On August 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Lacrosse after the vehicle’s driver was observed violating several traffic laws on Interstate 10 near Slidell.
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation
A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport. On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A routine traffic stop in Lamar County led to the arrest of three burglary suspects and the seizure of almost $100,000 worth of prescription narcotics. The suspects - Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. - were reportedly driving a...
WDAM-TV
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
Deputies: 8 pounds of meth found with Alabama men
Two men from the Mobile, Alabama area are awaiting charges in St. Tammany Parish after deputies found more than eight pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
WDAM-TV
Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
fox40jackson.com
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – A man who had recently started his own lawn care business was shot and killed while finishing a job Monday evening. Gulfport Police responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
WLOX
Judge rules Harrison County not liable for drowning at Dedeaux Park
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport father’s 2019 drowning death in the Biloxi River was tragic, but not the fault of Harrison County. That’s the ruling from Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller. Anthony Lewellyn, 37, was visiting Dedeaux Park with his family when his 16-year-old stepdaughter began...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 1-10 eastbound past MS 57 near the Vancleave/Gautier exit is backed up Friday as of noon. Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLOX
How Jackson County is addressing the nationwide school bus driver shortage
Colonel Collier says her team's next mission is to care for wounded troops whenever they need tending to. Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat.
WLOX
Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander. “Look at all your women and men from her unit...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
Comments / 5