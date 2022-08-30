PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

