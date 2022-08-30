Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Heartbreaking new Kiely Rodni video reveals chilling details in mystery death of teen after major announcement
DRAMATIC new video has revealed fresh details in the mystery death of a teenage girl. Kiely Rodni reportedly went missing on August 6 in Truckee, California, and the video comes as a major announcement about memorializing her young life was announced. The California teen's body was discovered two weeks after...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
