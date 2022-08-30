‘It’s really exciting’; Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools

Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
Mobile Parks and Rec set to begin a free after school program for youth
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the first time Mobile Parks and Recreation has implemented a program like this one, it is called the after school All-Star program and it is completely free. The goal is to provide Mobile youth with a positive and safe environment where they can have fun and feel like they belong. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
utv44.com
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
Sidewalk repairs planned for Fairhope neighborhood next year after federal complaint
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re meant for residents in the neighborhood to get around safely, but for years uneven, slopping sidewalks have made that tough for some in Fairhope’s Southland Place subdivision. “Everybody’s seen the little ramps that have the little bumps on it. Those are called an ADA ramp and they not only have […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
WPMI
How you can have a hand in shaping Mobile's Brookley by the Bay waterfront park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced a public workshop on the future of the city's Brookley by the Bay property. Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park we want to build on the Brookley by the Bay property. We want to hear from Mobilians across the community to understand how “Brookley by the Bay” can best serve our citizens and visitors. This transformational project will be integral to Mobile’s continued growth — providing waterfront access to residents and showcasing our most cherished natural resources.
2 children arrested for Grand Bay Middle School threat
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Mobile County Public Schools told WKRG an earlier release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about a possible threat to a local school was not correct. MCPSS clarified to WKRG News 5 that the Grand Bay Middle School threat involved only two middle school students, not four. There is no age given […]
WALA-TV FOX10
USA Health to give free car seat checks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health explains the importance of properly installed car seats. USA Health says statistics show that as many 90% of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. Brooke Olson, a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, says one of the top reasons for deaths in young children in the U.S. is because of improperly installed car seats.
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WPMI
Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
