‘It’s really exciting’; Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced a public workshop on the future of the city's Brookley by the Bay property. Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park we want to build on the Brookley by the Bay property. We want to hear from Mobilians across the community to understand how “Brookley by the Bay” can best serve our citizens and visitors. This transformational project will be integral to Mobile’s continued growth — providing waterfront access to residents and showcasing our most cherished natural resources.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO