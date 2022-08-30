Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
cbs12.com
Man identified and arrested after attempting to steal and damage cars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect wanted for causing major to damage to multiple cars and attempting to steal one at a local business in West Palm Beach was arrested on Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ramando Givens was arrested for trespassing into...
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
NBC Miami
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said they had a situation where an armed person pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. They said one of their officers fired their firearm, but no one was hit.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown
The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
click orlando
VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
NBC Miami
3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or...
850wftl.com
Man robs mother at grocery store in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL– — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother and her children at gunpoint. The incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into the grocery store parking lot and parking a distance...
NBC Miami
Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police
A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
Click10.com
Video captures woman believed to be involved in armed robbery of jeweler
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of a woman they believe was involved in the armed robbery of a jeweler that occurred earlier this summer. The robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. July 26 at 7795 W. Flagler St. According to authorities, the...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk
MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
NBC Miami
Cyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami: Police
Police are investigating a late night crash in Miami that sent one man to the hospital after he was stuck while riding his bicycle. Miami Police said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street after the male victim in his mid-20s was struck by a car.
