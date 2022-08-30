ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown

The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or...
CUTLER BAY, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs mother at grocery store in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL– — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother and her children at gunpoint. The incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into the grocery store parking lot and parking a distance...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police

A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk

MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami: Police

Police are investigating a late night crash in Miami that sent one man to the hospital after he was stuck while riding his bicycle. Miami Police said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street after the male victim in his mid-20s was struck by a car.
MIAMI, FL

