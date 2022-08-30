Read full article on original website
RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
After 3 knee surgeries, Muskegon native ready for big season with WMU football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes
EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
No. 15 Michigan State pulls away for 35-13 season-opening win vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – Year three of the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State got off to a successful start but it required withstanding a fight from Western Michigan. The No. 15 Spartans had an 18-point halftime lead cut to a one-possession game before pulling away late for a 35-13 win in Friday’s season opener in East Lansing.
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Mindset to dominate and a stupid play
EAST LANSING – Michigan State pulled away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. The No. 15 Spartans had an 18-point halftime lead cut to eight before putting the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
Michigan State without notable players for season opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will be without notable players for its season opener. The No. 15 Spartans host Western Michigan on Friday night (7 p.m., ESPN2) and defensive tackles Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, defensive end Michael Fletcher and wide receivers Montorie Foster and Terry Lockett Jr. are all out.
Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?
No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
A highly anticipated Michigan State football season is finally here. The Spartans open the 2022 season on Friday night against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium, looking to follow up on a season in which they went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl, marking a breakout campaign in Mel Tucker’s second season.
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1
Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Western Michigan and a final score prediction
After a long offseason and a lot of talk, it’s almost time for kickoff. No. 15 Michigan State will host Western Michigan in the season opener on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) in East Lansing.
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Colorado State, Michigan State-Western Michigan
College football is back in full swing and so are our Big Ten picks. Our five college sports writers will be making their weekly picks of Big Ten college football games throughout the fall. We’ll publish our picks against the spread every Thursday and keep track of our results throughout the year to crown a champion at the conclusion of bowl season.
10 predictions for Michigan State football this season
Making predictions can be challenging. They can also make you look like a fool.
#5 Notre Dame vs. #2 Ohio State prediction, spread and best bet
It’s been a long time since the National Championship, but College Football has finally arrived in full force. Week 0 was a nice little appetizer to get the football juices flowing, but this week features three matchups that include two Top-25 teams. The most exciting contest is Saturday between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. Our experts analyzed the matchup from both sides and made a best bet for the game with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
Headstrong Rockford rallies for 24 unanswered points to stun Mona Shores
Rockford tops Mona Shores 31-27 in fourth quarter comeback ROCKFORD – Mac VandenHout was pacing the sidelines and telling anyone within shouting distance that the game wasn’t over yet. The senior quarterback for the Rockford football team had just witnessed his team fall behind 27-7 in the third...
Game Day Grand Rapids! Player of the Week results, Week 2 schedules
Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s football fans have had plenty to cheer about in recent seasons. The Cougars have won three consecutive state championships and five in the past six seasons. In all, the Cougars have won 38-straight games dating back to the 2018 season.
One year after canceling varsity football, Bangor moves to 2-0 for first time since 2015
A lack of available referees resulted in Bangor and Vandercook Lake moving their 8-player varsity football game from Thursday to Wednesday, but less time to prepare wasn’t a problem for the host Vikings. Yrral Campbell returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, and Eloy Martinez housed Vandercook...
High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night
Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
