East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut

EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes

EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?

No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1

Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State University
MLive.com

#5 Notre Dame vs. #2 Ohio State prediction, spread and best bet

It’s been a long time since the National Championship, but College Football has finally arrived in full force. Week 0 was a nice little appetizer to get the football juices flowing, but this week features three matchups that include two Top-25 teams. The most exciting contest is Saturday between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. Our experts analyzed the matchup from both sides and made a best bet for the game with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2

Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Headstrong Rockford rallies for 24 unanswered points to stun Mona Shores

Rockford tops Mona Shores 31-27 in fourth quarter comeback ROCKFORD – Mac VandenHout was pacing the sidelines and telling anyone within shouting distance that the game wasn’t over yet. The senior quarterback for the Rockford football team had just witnessed his team fall behind 27-7 in the third...
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night

Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MANCHESTER, MI

