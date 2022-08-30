ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro Union High School still won’t say why principal remains on extended paid leave

By Kevin O'Connor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31emzX_0hbXMlXT00
Students return to Brattleboro Union High School this week for the start of a new academic year. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

As Brattleboro Union High School reopens this week for a new academic year, 50 teachers are welcoming 750 students from throughout town and the neighboring communities of Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.

One person is notably absent: Principal Steve Perrin, who remains on paid leave four months after Windham Southeast School District leaders put him there without revealing the reason for his continued absence.

Neither the district school board nor Superintendent Mark Speno have said much more since.

“He was placed on leave in April by me, officially,” Speno said in an interview this week.

But the superintendent wouldn’t say why or whether he was directed to do so by another party.

“I’m not going to get into those weeds right now,” Speno said.

Perrin, who came to the school as a science teacher in 1995, was promoted to assistant principal in 2007 and to his current $120,000-a-year job in 2010.

Perrin attended the district school board’s regular meeting April 12 and spoke alongside other administrators about hiring challenges.

Two weeks later, then Assistant Principal Chris Day emailed students, families and staff a two-sentence message: “Hello BUHS Community, Mr. Perrin, the BUHS Principal, is currently on a leave of absence. Please feel free to contact myself as needed.”

At a public meeting May 3, Chair Kelly Young said the school board “certainly couldn’t comment” — a refrain that leaders repeated for more than three months before emailing two community messages in the days prior to this week’s start of classes.

The recent announcements revealed the school’s plans for installing temporary leadership but little else.

In one message, Cassie Damkoehler, the former dean of students who recently was promoted to assistant principal, reported she would temporarily replace Perrin for “as long as necessary.”

“While I can share that there has not been resolution in regards to (Perrin’s) leave, this presents our school with the challenge of having a very large unknown,” Damkoehler wrote. “I imagine this has created anxiety around what leadership structure will be in place at the start of school.”

In response, Damkoehler said she will be assisted by two newly hired colleagues, fellow Assistant Principal Traci Lane and Dean of Students Hannah Parker.

The superintendent praised the trio in his own public statement.

“I completely understand the sense of urgency that is felt with lack of information in regards to Principal Perrin’s leave of absence,” Speno wrote. “That being said, we have three very strong administrators who are dedicated to creating a positive, safe and striving school environment in light of the challenges we face.”

“Although there are clearly still unanswered questions and there will be challenges,” Speno continued, “we are confident that we have developed a collaborative team approach that is more than capable of moving BUHS forward.”

In an interview this week, Speno said school leaders faced both legal and contractual limits on what they could reveal.

“We’re hoping for more clarity sooner than later,” he said, “but we don’t know when that date will be.”

Perrin, for his part, hasn’t responded to local media requests for comment this spring and summer.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro Union High School still won’t say why principal remains on extended paid leave .

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont

A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
HARTFORD, VT
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police to reinstate chief after being placed on leave in May

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. will be reinstated as the department’s commander after being placed of paid administrative leave in May of this year. According to the office of Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Chief Haigh will return to the department on Thursday, September 1st.
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Education
City
Putney, VT
City
Vernon, VT
City
Guilford, VT
Local
Vermont Education
City
Brattleboro, VT
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Perrin
NEWS10 ABC

Care Home allegedly fails to provide proper services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#School Board#K12#Highschool#The Buhs Principal
WNAW 94.7

Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)

Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
newyorkupstate.com

Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say

Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
vermontjournal.com

Good News Garage donates car to Ludlow mother

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent struggle. Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Ludlow mother, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her family to move forward in life.
LUDLOW, VT
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy