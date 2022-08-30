Read full article on original website
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
Netflix's The Crown Has Cast Its Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6
The long-awaited fifth season of The Crown is finally coming to Netflix in November, and it will feature a new cast taking over the lead roles. Originally, the show was going to end after the fifth season when showrunner Peter Morgan stated that was "the perfect time and place to stop." However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season. The final season is expected to chronicle the 21st-century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life which is the period of time most viewers will be familiar with. Today, it was announced that the sixth season has cast its Prince William and Kate Middleton.
She-Hulk Pokes Fun at Her Comic-Accurate Origin Story
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, and the episode has definitely given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to talk about. At the center of the live-action series is Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and elements of her unique and storied Marvel Comics canon have been brought to life onscreen. In Episode 3, that included a sly homage to her comic-accurate origin story. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
Is Gandalf In the New Lord Of The Rings TV Show and Is He The Meteor Man?
The new Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and naturally fans have a lot of questions about this new look at the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tokien's Middle-earth and the characters that inhabit it. SPOILERS FOLLOW: The first episode of The Rings of Power, "A Shadow of the Past", culminates with a mysterious stranger who comes crash-landing to Middle-earth in fiery meteor. Two episodes in, the show doesn't reveal much about the Stranger (or "Meteor Man"), other than the fact that he clearly has the magical and nature-affecting powers of a Lord of the Rings wizard.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off
September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
