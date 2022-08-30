Colorado teen shot, killed while filming TikTok dance video

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police department says a minor was shot and killed while filming a video for the popular social media platform TikTok.

Police have arrested two minors and one adult in connection to the girl's death on Aug. 7.

The three minors were making TikTok videos in Monte Vista, Colorado, when a Glock 19 pistol discharged and the victim was killed, according to court documents.

One juvenile told police they saw the suspect point and fire the gun at the victim.

The gun's owner, Emiliano Vargas, told police he was not at the scene.

The documents say Vargas faces charges of providing a firearm to a juvenile.