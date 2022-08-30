Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year’s parade long before Saturday’s 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. “Every year we...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU researcher to develop AI for 6G wireless networks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The cutting-edge research to develop the next generation of mobile networks will be happening at Idaho State University. Recently, Mostafa Fouda, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, was awarded a $225,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation to develop an artificial intelligence system that will help manage the stability of future 6G wireless networks. During the course of his research, Fouda will be collaborating with colleagues in Japan at Tohuku University and at Tenessee Tech University.
kidnewsradio.com
Portneuf heart and vascular team completes 100th Watchman
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. This tiny device helps prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
kidnewsradio.com
IFPD promotes 21-year-veteran to Captain
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department announced Jessica Marley, a 21-year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
kidnewsradio.com
Sensory room and 2 mothers’ lounges available at EISF
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In addition to the two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Bingham Healthcare will be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.
kidnewsradio.com
Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing for the season after Labor Day weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a summer of fun, the City of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Idaho passed a historic tax relief and education funding bill yesterday during the special legislation session. The law contains a $410 million annual increase for education, a $500 million income tax rebate for this year, and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut at a 5.8% flat tax rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Bannock County approves FY23 budget, estimates reduction to levy rate
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written. Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to do this weekend – September 2, 2022
DAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do this weekend:. 1. The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts today in Blackfoot. There will be a lot of fun things to do for everyone including games, rides, and lots of food vendors, as well as special events throughout the week.
kidnewsradio.com
The Middle Fire mapped at 338 acres
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – UPDATE 9/2/22: The Middle Fire was reported Thursday afternoon burning just north of McCammon east of I-15. Crews where able to make good progress Thursday night on the fire with the help of aerial resources and numerous cooperators. On Friday, the fire was mapped at...
kidnewsradio.com
Fires burning along I-15 in Pocatello and Malad Summit
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15. Fire crews are actively working in the areas, but traffic is delayed or blocked. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for and move over for emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
Hunters who use July Creek Road may see increased traffic from a timber harvest
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hunters using July Creek Road may experience increased traffic as a timber harvest gets under way. This is a popular route used by those accessing the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and other areas. Hunters should look for possible equipment and logging trucks on the road beginning this September.
kidnewsradio.com
One man killed in shooting, another man in custody
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) One man was killed in an Saturday night shooting in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police say, the emergency call came in around 10:30 p.m., receiving reports about gunshots on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured.
Comments / 0