Sheridan Media
The Days When Auto Polo Came to Town
Since its first exhibition game in 1893, equestrian polo has been a part of the Sheridan – Big Horn area ever since. But who has heard about Auto Polo?. In The Sheridan Post, August 28, 1917, it had this story about the newest sport sweeping county fairs throughout the country and Wyoming.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 1 2022
Sheridan and Tongue River had easy road wins, while Big Horn came up short at home. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 9th at home vs. Laramie at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 9th at home vs. Glenrock at 6pm. Big...
Sheridan Media
The WYO’s Educational Series opens with Lysander Piano Trio
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is kicking off its 2022-2023 Educational Series with the “rich,” “imaginative,” and “nuanced” classical group, Lysander Piano Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15. According to the WYO Theater, the Lysander Piano Trio has been praised by...
Sheridan Media
Register Now for Fall Craft Fair
The Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council (JCAHC) will be having their Fall Craft Fair in October, but those vendors interested in participating need to register before Saturday, September 10. The Fall Craft Fair will give vendors in jewelry, pottery, paintings, leather, clothing, crafts, photography and more the opportunity to...
Sheridan Media
Bronc / Lady Bronc Tennis Sweep Cheyenne South / Bronc Football at Cheyenne South Tonight / TR at Thermop / Big Horn Hosts Lovell
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs play at Cheyenne South tonight coverage begins at 5:30 with the First Federal bank and trust pregame show kickoff is set for 6:00 on KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com. Broncs Head coach Jeff Mowry says...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 2, 2022
Sheridan and Tongue River ran in Spearfish, South Dakota, while Big Horn was in Buffalo. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan is Saturday, September 10th at Bozeman, MT. Tongue River and Big Horn are scheduled to compete at the Big Horn Invitational on Friday, September 9th. Spearfish Invitational:
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Tennis Teams Defeat Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East
The Sheridan tennis teams completed a 6-0 home weekend by getting the better of the Indians and Thunderbirds. The boys are now 8-3 on the season, while the girls are 10-1. Both teams conclude the regular season on Saturday, September 10th at home vs. Thunder Basin and Campbell County. Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Friday Night Lights Preview of the Broncs, Rams and Eagles / Bronc / Lady Bronc Tennis in Action Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs play at Cheyenne South tomorrow night coverage begins at 5:30 with the First Federal bank and trust pregame show kickoff is set for 6:00 on KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com. The Tongue River Eagles play...
Sheridan Media
Tongue River And Big Horn Prepare For Non-Conference Opponents To Start 2022 Season
This week is the first week of the regular season in Class 2A. Tongue River and Big Horn each get one non-conference game on their schedule before the games become more important. TR plays at Thermopolis in a tune-up game ahead of the conference portion of the schedule. The Eagles...
Sheridan Media
EMS Contract and Water Rights on Council’s Agenda
The Sheridan City Council in May approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance for emergency medical services for the City. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract was not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. The City received three proposals; AMR, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service. City Administrator Stu McRae, at a recent City Council study session, recommended the City Council award the contract to Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service. Award of the EMS contract will be considered by the City Council at their next regularly scheduled business meeting. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provided details of the three proposals the City received.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Found Guilty of Voyeurism
A jury trial concluded Wednesday afternoon in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with three felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The three-day jury trial for Shaun Kobielusz came to a close Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for six hours before returning a verdict of guilty on three counts of felony voyeurism. In April of 2021, Kobielusz was arrested and charged with three counts of felony voyeurism for placing video recording devices in a bedroom and bathroom of his home and using the devices to record three individuals, two minors and one adult, without their consent.
